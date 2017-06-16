Aldi is hiring in Newport News, Williamsburg and Yorktown

(WVEC) -- Aldi will be holding a hiring event for their Newport News, Williamsburg and Yorktown stores on Tuesday.
Aldi is a popular grocery store that recently came to the Hampton Roads area.
The hiring event will be held Tuesday, June 20 from 7 a.m. until 1 in the afternoon.
Aldi will be hiring Store Associates positions starting at $12.50 an hour.
Aldi offers full health insurance, dental coverage and 401K for staff working at least 25 hours a week.
The event will be held at the ALDI in Williamsburg at 1504 Richmond Road.
If you are interested in learning more about this opportunity visit the Aldi website.
