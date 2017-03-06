Norfolk Police investigating bomb threat at Crossroads Elementary

Norfolk Police Deptartment (Photo: 13News Now)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crossroads Elementary School has been evacuated as police investigate a bomb threat.

Norfolk Public Schools was alerted to a message sent to a general email address, indicating that an explosive device was successfully planted at Crossroads Elementary, according to Khalilah LeGrand, senior director of communications with the school system.

The Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Fire Rescue are on the scene investigating. The fire marshal and bomb squad also were dispatched to do another sweep of the building along with the K-9 unit.

As the final sweeps are taking places, kids have been sheltered on buses outside of the school.

According to LeGrand, no devices of any kind have been found at this point. The investigation is continuing.

12:00 pm. Bomb threat @ Crossroads Elementary School. Kids have been safely evacauated as a precaution. NPD & NFR on scene conducting search — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 6, 2017

