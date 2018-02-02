Alternative Healthcare: Detoxing with juice

Colorful smoothies in plastic bottles (Photo: merc67, Mjucha)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- With the start of the new year, many people are looking to get healthy. Maybe you’re thinking of trying one of the latest fad diets, but do they actually work?

13News Now Meteorologist Iisha Scott tried the detoxing method to find out.

Exercising, cutting carbs, all fat, no fat, juicing... everywhere you turn there’s a new way to lose weight and get healthy. One way, in particular, is juice detoxing.

I wanted to see what it was all about, so I tried it myself and documented my journey.

JuiceBar 80/20 offers one and three-day detoxes. I did the three-day detox, which is the advanced option. I was given eighteen juices, which breaks down to six juices per day, and three gallons of alkaline water. I was really excited, but nervous too!

The first day of my detox was not easy because I’m used to eating about every four to five hours or so and not having any food was pretty rough for me. But surprisingly, the juices were really good!

By the third day, I was dreaming of food but was surprised at how much energy I did have consuming only liquids.

I sat down with Registered Dietitian Shaye Arluk and she broke down the pros and cons of juice detoxing.

Pros:

Provides a lot of vitamins and nutrients in an easily absorbed form

Can help you decrease addiction to things like caffeine, fatty foods, and alcohol

Cons:

Low calorie

Dangerous blood sugar level swings because high in glucose and fructose

Shaye says juice detoxing may not be for everyone. You’ll want to check with your physician before starting any diet.

If you are interested in trying a one or three-day detox, head over to JuiceBar 80/20 in Virginia Beach.

