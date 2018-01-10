An electrical blaze completely gutted a residence in Virginia Beach

(Photo: Va Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire completely gutted a house and displaced a family on Wednesday.

Just before 11:30 in the morning the Virginia Beach Fire Department was called to the 3000 block of Blitz Court in the Magic Hollow community. Once on the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from a home.

A woman and her three children were at the home when the fire broke out, and they were able to escape the home without injuries. Two dogs were also able to escape.

The home did not have a working fire alarm.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental and the cause to be electrical in nature. The investigation remains ongoing.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department reminds people to make sure they do not overload electrical circuits and to maintain at least one working smoke alarm in the home.

