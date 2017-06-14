Apartment building fire in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A fire broke out in a residential building in downtown Suffolk Wednesday morning.
Fire and Rescue crews arrived at the 200 block of Pinner Street at 2 a.m.
The residents were able to safely evacuate the building.
A firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Firefighters were able to control the blaze at 2:36 a.m.
The home sustained heavy damage to the first floor, and a total for 4 adults and 10 children were displaced as a result. American Red Cross is assisting the families.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
