App Week: Cooking with apps

A chef chops vegetables for a meal in this undated stock photo. (Photo: Getty Images/STOCK PHOTO)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- When it comes to cooking dinner, there are two popular apps that people use: Yummly and Side Chef.

Culinarian Brittney Dennis took a look at the two apps.

“What I liked about Yummly is that it gives you the ingredients, it’s a basic, you know if you want to look up a recipe and find it,” said Dennis.

If you have more time, you’ll want to try Side Chef.

“It literally gives you step by step. In a large pot, boil, salted water and cook. You can start the timer for 8 minutes and so it times you,” said Dennis.

The app is like having a chef by your side with a timer and video to accompany step-by-step recipes.

Dennis said to remember that most of the cooking apps compel you to cook from scratch.

“I think these recipes are awesome for the weekend if you have time to experiment,” said Dennis.

At the end of a long day, cooking dinner can feel like a task, but Dennis said it doesn’t have to.

She offers classes called ‘Kitchen Therapy’.

“When you come to my cooking class, I’m trying to teach you how to have fun in the kitchen, how it shouldn’t be a task, how it can be therapeutic,” said Dennis.

Dennis said making things easy is very important.

If you would like to check out her classes, click HERE.

© 2018 WVEC-TV