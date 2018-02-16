App Week: Saving and making money

Woman touch the screen of her smartphone with mobile banking (Photo: milindri)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Nowadays everyone has a phone pretty much attached to them.

You can put your phone to work for you by using some apps that may help you save and even make money!

To make money, consider downloading EasyShift.

EasyShift is an app that uses your location by marketing/research firms to advertise local ‘gigs’ that pay real money. The gigs include doing minor projects like visiting stores and checking on product displays, taking photos and answering questions. It works best in larger cities.

You can save some money by downloading Digit.

Digit is an app that uses an assistant to run an algorithm on your connected bank account to analyze your spending patterns. It uses the results to put away certain amounts into a high yield savings account that based on your spending habits. The app has a monthly fee of $2.99.

Albert is a similar app and uses a calculation called smart saving which will do that same thing as Digit, but the difference is Albert is free.

Most of us do the majority of our shopping online and want to know if we are getting the best deal. Well, there's an app for that, too!

Paribus will link your Amazon with other online shopping accounts to make sure you're getting the best deal.

Here's how it works: If the price of something you purchased within a certain time frame changes, Paribus will opt in for a refund of the difference.

The app is free but Paribus does take a piece of the refund you get.

