Are You Liberal, Moderate Or Conservative? Facebook Has A Guess

In today's intense political climate, it's more important than ever to learn the art of unfriending people from Facebook.

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Do your politics lean more liberal, moderate or conservative? Facebook has you labeled.

Unless you've sworn off Facebook for the last year and a half, you've probably learned a lot about your friends and family's political views.

Even if you've tried to stay neutral or discreet about your leanings, Facebook has a good idea of your political preferences anyway.

In fact, they've given you a label.

To figure it out here's what you need to do:

Go to www.facebook.com/ads/preferences

Click "Your Information"

Then click "Your Categories"

Look for the box that says US politics.

In parentheses is Facebook's best guess of how you lean.

Facebook says it uses these categories "to help advertisers reach people who are most likely to be interested in their products, services and causes."

If you don't want Facebook sharing that information, all you have to do is hover over the right side of the box till you see an X and click it.

You can also do that for other labels Facebook has given you.

Copyright 2017 WFMY