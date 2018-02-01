WVEC
Are You Liberal, Moderate Or Conservative? Facebook Has A Guess

Facebook Political Labels

Taheshah Moise, WFMY 12:35 PM. EST February 01, 2018

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Do your politics lean more liberal, moderate or conservative? Facebook has you labeled.

Unless you've sworn off Facebook for the last year and a half, you've probably learned a lot about your friends and family's political views.

Even if you've tried to stay neutral or discreet about your leanings, Facebook has a good idea of your political preferences anyway.

In fact, they've given you a label. 

To figure it out here's what you need to do:

In parentheses is Facebook's best guess of how you lean.

Facebook says it uses these categories "to help advertisers reach people who are most likely to be interested in their products, services and causes."

If you don't want Facebook sharing that information, all you have to do is hover over the right side of the box till you see an X and click it. 

You can also do that for other labels Facebook has given you.

 

