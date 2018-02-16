Area schools send out letters to parents addressing Florida school shooting

Administrators of schools around Hampton Roads are working to make sure parents of students know that they work their hardest to make sure their kids are safe during the school day.

This week has been a hard one for students, teachers, parents, and faculty in schools all around the country.

We live in an era where social media isn't just used for easy communication between family and friends, but can be utilized to terrorize and strike fear into users with threats and intimidating posts.

Norfolk Public Schools sent out hundreds of letters to parents addressing the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida and how they work to keep students and staff safe every day.

Nansemond River High School sent a letter to parents on Thursday about action taken with a student who had alleged involvement with a social media threat.

School administration also addressed the school shooting in Florida, as well.

