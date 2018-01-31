Arson sets Virginia Beach house on fire

(Photo: Virginia Beach Fire Department)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews responded to a house fire around 5 Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the home is located in the 5300 block of Challedon Drive.

There was smoke and heavy fire damage throughout the house.

The fire was so large that a Norfolk fire engine was dispatched to the scene to assist crews. Heat from the burning house was so intense that the vinyl siding on the house next door was damaged.

The resident and the person's dog were evacuated from that home. They were able to return after the flames were brought under control.

The house that caught fire was vacant.

No one was hurt.

The Fire Marshal's Office has determined the fire was set deliberately.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department is asking anyone with information to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

