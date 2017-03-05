Attic fire forces people out of their homes in Grafton

Crews from York County Department of Fire and Life Safety were in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way in Grafton after a fire started there on March 5, 2017. (Photo: York County Department of Fire and Life Safety)

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- People in Rainbrook Villas in Grafton hurried out of their homes Sunday because of a fire in one of the units.

The fire started shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Rainbrook Way.

When crews from the York County Department of Fire and Life Safety got there, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home where the fire was. They also saw flames in the attic.

Everyone who was in the home and in adjacent units had gotten out safely.

Crews contained most of the fire to the attic.

Firefighters from Newport News and Hampton were there to help.

Investigators were working to determine how the fire started.

