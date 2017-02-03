Bonamici draws attention to Iranian baby in need of heart surgery at OHSU

Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) spoke on the House floor to draw attention to four-month-old Fatemeh, who lives in Iran. (Photo: YouTube)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The family of a 4-month-old Iranian girl named Fatemeh is hoping for a waiver to President Donald Trump's immigration ban so their daughter can have critical heart surgery in Portland.

Amber Murray, a Washington, D.C.-based immigration attorney, with the help of Oregon lawmakers, is seeking an emergency exception to the immigration ban to allow Fatemeh to enter the United States.



Fatemeh's uncle and grandparents are U.S. citizens living in Oregon. Murray says the baby and her mother flew to Dubai to get tourist visas and then planned to make an appointment at Oregon Health & Science University.



But they were turned away in Dubai and have now returned to Iran.



Fatemeh's story is gaining attention after Gov. Kate Brown mentioned it in remarks opposing Trump's immigration order.

On Friday, Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici told Fatemeh's story on the House floor.

“This is Fatemeh. She is not a terrorist. She’s a four-month-old baby girl who is in immediate need of open-heart surgery. Her parents desperately want the best care for her, so they planned to bring her from their home in Iran to Portland, Oregon, to one of the best hospitals for pediatric heart surgery. That’s where Fatemeh’s uncle and grandparents all live – they are US citizens," said Bonamici.



“Then President Trump hastily issued the Executive Order and the family’s plans were brought to a halt. The Order is supposed to expire in 90 days, but Fatemeh’s family does not know if she can wait that long.



“I don’t know what the President had in mind when he signed that order, but it probably wasn’t baby Fatemeh. Keeping four-month-old babies out of our country doesn’t make us safer. It puts her life in danger and diminishes the United States in the eyes of the world.



“My office has reached out to Fatemeh’s family in Oregon to be of assistance, but it is heartbreaking and disgraceful that this even happened. I hope the courts invalidate this unconstitutional Executive Order soon, and I hope it’s in time for baby Fatemeh.”

Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley also are helping.

Now, the family is looking for treatment options around the world. Other lawmakers have heard Fatemeh's story and offered to help.

Here's the consequence of this un-American policy. An exception should be made.If OR has issue, NY will provide care — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 3, 2017

