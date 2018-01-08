Authorities: Ice hinders recovery of missing duck hunters

Kyle Englehart and Austin Savage (Photo: Kameron Englehart)

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) - As the search for two missing duck hunters in Virginia entered its fourth day, authorities said it's now a recovery operation, rather than a rescue.

Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries spokesman Lee Walker told the Richmond Times-Dispatch the search for 20-year-old Brian Austin Savage and 29-year-old Kyle Englehart has been complicated by the large amounts of ice on the James River. Walker says authorities were only able to put one or two boats in the water on Sunday.

The two men set out Wednesday for a duck blind that's across the river from Jamestown Island and the site of the colonial settlement.

The search began Thursday afternoon when they didn't return. Authorities said a helicopter located an overturned vessel Thursday appearing to match the missing boat's description.





