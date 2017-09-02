Bald Eagle hit by car, injured in Virginia Beach

On September 1, an adult male bald eagle was hit by a vehicle in Virginia Beach. (Photo: The Wildlife Center of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bald eagle known as "HK" was hit by a car in Virginia Beach.

According to the Wildlife Center of Virginia, on Friday HK was taken to a local veterinarian who stabilized him prior to transporting him to the Wildlife Center of Virginia.

The wildlife rehabilitation team found blood in the eagle's mouth, indicating internal trauma. The eagle's right tarsometatarsus has also been fractured near the hock joint.

HK will have to undergo surgery for his fracture on September 5.

He was given fluids, anti-inflamitories, and pain medication.

Also known as bald eagle #17-2257 hatched in 2009. He has been nesting at the Honey Bee Golf Course in Virginia Beach.

© 2017 WVEC-TV