Battle brewing over Norfolk dog park hours

Norfolk, Va. (WVEC) -- At the Stockley Garden’s dog park in Ghent, a battle is brewing over park hours.

Currently the park is open from sunrise to sunset.

Dan McNamara is the president of the Ghent Dog Park Association that built, maintains and advocates for the accessibility of the dog park. Last November, the group started a petition that gathered more than 250 signatures to support expanding the hours at the park.

The petition calls for fixed hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Labor Day until Memorial Day and the park to remain open sunrise-to-sunset the rest of the time.

One resident, who did not want to be identified, told 13News Now the influx of the visitors to the park has outgrown the area.

“The neighborhood is not set up to accommodate a dog park of this current size. Starting off with a dog park of 6 to 15 dogs. I’ve counted 45 at one time with many owners and many cars driving in. The streets are one way so that parking also impacts the residents. And the residents some of whom are only 30 feet from the dog park without any sound barriers,” she said.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. city council members held a meeting at The Williams School to discuss the matter with residents.

Andria McClellan said the park poses a special problem because it is in the middle of a residential area with houses close on three sides. She thinks the city can find a solution that works for everyone.

“We are looking at a possible compromise with them (GDPA) to address maybe ways we can work around that. While this is important we want to focus on it for the evening and hope we have a resolution so we can move on to some of the bigger more universal issues,” said McClellan.

© 2018 WVEC-TV