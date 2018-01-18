Berkley Bridge safety gate knocked into river

The Berkley Bridge in Norfolk. (Photo: Tom Saunders, VDOT)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Crews were working to repair a traffic safety gate at the Berkley Bridge Thursday after a tractor trailer knocked the gate into the Elizabeth River.

Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Paula Miller told 13News Now the tractor trailer that hit the safety gate did not stop.

The arm, located on the westbound side of the bridge, is used to stop traffic for bridge openings.

Miller said traffic on the bridge was not affected by the damage, but because of the broken gate, crews were not able to open the bridge for ships in the river. There was bridge opening scheduled for 11 a.m. that did not take place.

Bridge personnel stopped traffic around 1 p.m. Thursday so the bridge could lift for a ship that should have gone past Thursday morning, Miller said.

© 2018 WVEC-TV