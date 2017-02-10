Bill to educate drivers about traffic stops

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

(WVEC) -- Your child's driver's ed program could include something new, what to do during a traffic stop. A bill to make that change is making its way through Virginia's General Assembly.

"We just want to keep a simple situation from escalating to something that could be disastrous," said Delegate Jeion Ward. Ward is proposing a bill that mandates drivers education students learn how to interact with police when pulled over.

13News Now spoke with people around Norfolk to find out what they think, and what their interaction with officers has been like. Our first stop was Kappatal Cuts in Norfolk, where people get haircuts and conversation.

"I think this introductory bill is an excellent first step to sort of shorten the gap, because something really needs to be done," said Junius Thompson II, the owner.

Cortez Sanders said officers are the ones who need more training. "I feel like it should be more police involvement in the community itself, not us being more trained on how to respect," said Sanders.

We left the barbershop and met Seth Spearbeck. "I kind of think that that's more incumbent upon the officer, to know how to interact with the people they come in contact with rather than the driver," he said.

Right now the bill is in the Senate, where the full body has to vote on it.

