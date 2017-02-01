Black History Month events around Hampton Roads

NSU celebrates Black History Month 2017. (Photo: NSU)

Hampton Roads is kicking off Black History Month with several engaging events!

Heres a list of what's to come:

The Chrysler Museum of Art:

Deep River: The Marian Anderson Story. A performance about Marian Anderson's rise to fame as one of the world's greatest concert artists. Feb. 4, 2017, 1-2 p.m. Free.

History Speaks at the Moses Myers House. A tour titles "The Struggle for Freedom" provides a look at the enslaved servants of Norfolk's Myers family. Feb. 5, 2017, 1-2 p.m. Free.

Special Gallery Talk: African Art. A talk that offers an in-depth tour of the Chrysler's African Galleries. Feb. 9, 2017, 2-3 p.m. Free.

CMA on Screen: To Sir, With Love. A screening of the PG movie "To Sir, With Love", starring Academy Award-winning actress Sydney Poitier. Feb.18, 2017, 1-3 p.m. Free.

Special Gallery Talk: Contemporary African American Artists. A tour of Chrysler's McKinnon Galleries with a focus on African American artists. Feb. 19, 2017, 2-3 p.m. Free.



Suffolk Art Gallery:

African American History Chronicled through Art and Song. Performances from Norfolk State Jazz Ensemble and spoken word artists. Feb. 7, 2017, 6-8 p.m. Free.



Saint Leo University:

African Americans in Business: A Retrospective Celebration. Dr. James Womick, assistant professor of marketing at Saint Leo University will highlight the achievements of notable African American businesspeople, from the colonial period until today. Feb. 8, 2017, 5-6 p.m. One BayPort Way, Suite 160, Newport News, VA 23606. Free.



Tidewater Community College:

Celebration of Black History Month. The celebration will include keynote speaker Walter Kimbrough, President of Dillard University. Feb. 21, 2017, 12:30 p.m. On the fifth floor of TCC's Norfolk Campus Student Center. Free.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Program. An annual event that recognizes members of the TCC student body, faculty and Hampton Roads community whose passion for service and justice reflects that of Dr. King Feb. 23, 2017, 5:30 p.m. Norfolk Campus Student Center. Free.



Historic Edenton, NC:

Harriet Jacobs Walking Tour. Hear the story of Harriet Jacobs, a women born into slavery in Edenton who escaped and later became a well-known abolitionist and author. This tour includes entry into St. Paul's Church and the 1767 Chowan County Courthouse. Throughout all of February, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays only. For a fee.



Museum of Albemarle, Elizabeth City, NC:

Lecture and Book Signing: Torchbearers of Democracy: African American Soldiers in World War I. Author Chad Williams will review the central role of African American in World War I and how they committed to fighting for democracy at home and abroad. Feb. 12, 2017, 1:30 p.m. Free.

African Americans in World War I. Learn about African Americans who served in the great war such as Moses Sharp, from Hertford County. Feb. 24, 2017, 1-4 p.m. Free.



Norfolk State University Celebrates Black History Month:

NSU Black History Month Events 2017 by 13News Now on Scribd

