Blog: NC House Votes to Repeal HB2; Bill 142 Sent to Gov. Cooper

RALEIGH — Here's a LIVE audio link to Thursday's house session on House Bill 142.

1:35 - NC House votes in favor of HB142 which will repeal HB2; bill headed to Gov. Cooper's office for Signature

RELATED: NC Lawmakers Reach Agreement With Gov. Cooper To Repeal HB2

LIVE VIDEO:

1:20 — One NC rep is saying his office has received 601 emails and 12 phone calls asking not to repeal House Bill 2.

1:18 — Gaston Co. Rep Dana Bumgardner says 'this process we've had the last few days frankly is troubling. This is about the sixth time we've had a strong debate on this issue. I hope this bill won't pass today. I would ask you to oppose this and vote no.'

1:08 — Mecklenburg Co. Rep Scott Stone says 'the time has come for us to get out of the national spotlight for negative things. We need to spotlight all the fantastic things we have to offer. There's so many things that North Carolina has to offer. We can't do it with this hanging over our heads.'

1:04 — Rep. Yvonne Holley, (D-Wake) says 'I'm torn in my soul behind this.' Says she doesn't know how she'll vote.

1:01 — Collins says 'I have to vote no on this bill. I'm asking each one of you to vote your conscience on this bill.'

12:59 — Nash Co. Rep. Jeff Collins says 'there wasn't a bathroom problem until Charlotte created one. Charlotte doesn't respect transgender people. They use them as pawns.'

12:52 — Rockingham Co. Rep. Bert Jones says he's not voting in favor of HB 142. 'It troubles me that we are doing this in this manner. I believe that we could have come up with a better bill.'

Rep. Jones says Gov. @RoyCooperNC should just come and hang the @NCAA flag on the legislative building. He says this is a weak bill @WFMY — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) March 30, 2017

12:47 — Rep Charles Graham says 'this thing called HB2, I wish it never happened.'

12:41 — Mickey Michaux (D-Durham) says he supports the bill. 'You can make a law that makes you respect me. People aren't looking for a handout. They're looking for respect.' 'We're going to help you move from disgrace to amazing grace.'

12:33 — Rep. Carla Cunningham says 'Let us be mindful of all people when we make this decision.' She asks for supports for the bill.

12:28 — Rep. Chaz Beasley says 'I cannot say in good faith that this is the right solution, that it will move us in the direction we need to go.' Beasley urges lawmakers to vote against this deal.

12:25 — NC rep. Deb Butler says it's time for legislators to restore the citizens faith in government. 'Honestly, this is so much bigger than basketball," she says.

12:18 — A motion to postpone the vote until next week was turned down and the debate continues.

The motion has failed and now #HB142 is moving forward in the House. Now the bill is being debated on the floor. @WFMY — Ryan Gavette (@RyanGavette) March 30, 2017

12:12 — Lawmakers are saying they refuse to bow to the NCAA's demands. The house argues that the public needs time to understand the bill before proceeding.

"This bill being presented so quickly doesn't give you a chance to go to your public." @WFMY #hb2 #hb142 — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) March 30, 2017

Lawmakers say they refuse to bow to #NCAA demands @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

12:10 — A motion was made to push the vote of the bill until next week. Some in the house say there hasn't been enough time to consider the bill.

House talking about postponing vote on #hb142 until Tuesday. Say not enough time to consider new #hb2 repeal bill @WFMY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

11:57 — House is in session.

House is back in session now. @WFMY — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) March 30, 2017

11:40 — House Bill 142 passes the senate by a 32-16 vote. It will now go to the house.

11:31 —

Sen. Blue (D) says he supports #hb142 "We have an obligation to all citizens of the state." Says there's a problem we need to address @WFMY — Erica Stapleton (@EricaReportsAll) March 30, 2017

11:22 — Senate is in session, HB 142 is placed on the calendar.

11:07 — Less than an hour from the NCAA's deadline, the senate is getting ready to go into session.

Senate getting ready to go into session. Vote on #hb2 repeal expected. Less than 1 hour from @NCAA deadline. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/XuWWm1BomC — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

9:57 — Senate rules votes in favor of House Bill 142. Now onto senate floor.

9:46 — No comments from committee.

9:42 — Senator Berger presenting House Bill 142 to Senate Rules Committee. The bill would repeal HB2.

9:07 — All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on House Bill 142. The bill would repeal HB2, but it must pass a series of votes.

All set for 1st vote in Senate Rules committee on #HB142. Bill would repeal #HB2. Must pass series of votes @WFMY pic.twitter.com/b37TRRO1vY — Jessica Mensch (@Jessmensch) March 30, 2017

9:59 - NC Chamber release statement in support of HB142: Lew Ebert, president and CEO of the North Carolina Chamber, a nonpartisan business advocacy organization, has issued the following statement regarding House Bill 142.

“The North Carolina Chamber thanks House and Senate leadership and the Governor for coming together on a bipartisan basis to find a solution, we encourage members of the House and Senate to support House Bill 142.”

10:00 - Dems raise concerns to Gov. Cooper about the repeal bill, @watchdogben

Copyright 2017 WFMY