(Photo: Virginia Marine Police)

HAYES, Va. (WVEC) - The body of a second commercial fisherman in Gloucester County has been found.

Officials say a Virginia Marine Police patrol boat equipped with side scan sonar was assisting in the search Sunday for 31-year-old Tony West of Guineau, Virginia, when his body was located.

West and 47-year-old Philip Brown, also of Guinea, were reported missing late Saturday morning after failing to return from a Friday evening trip.

Officials say the men had been working a gill net in the Swash Channel near the Guinea Marshes.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the men were last seen departing Nixon's Fishery on the Perrin River in Hayes at around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

They were reported as missing to the Coast Guard at 11:22 Saturday morning after they failed to return from their trip or check in with anyone. Family members said they were working a gill net in the Swash Channel near the Guinea Marshes in Gloucester.

On Saturday afternoon, the fishermen's boat was discovered submerged in the Swash Channel by a Virginia Marine Police plane that was participating in the search, and Mr. Brown's body was found a short time later tangled in a nearby gill net.

PHOTOS: Search for missing boater in Gloucester

The search resumed Sunday, and Virginia Marine Police sent out a patrol boat equipped with side scan sonar.

In addition to the Coast Guard, The Abington Fire and Rescue Team, York County Sheriff, York County Fire and Rescue, York County Dive team, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Marine Police Dive Team assisted in the search and recovery.

In a statement, John M.R. Bull, Virginia Marine Resources Commissioner said: "This is a terrible tragedy. We honor and respect all watermen, who work hard in often harsh conditions to put genuine Virginia seafood on the dinner table. Our hearts go out to their families in these difficult circumstances."

© 2017 WVEC-TV