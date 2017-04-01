Body of missing Gloucester fisherman found, search continues for 2nd boater

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

HAYES, Va. (WVEC) - The U.S. Coast Guard says the body of one of two missing fishermen has been recovered in Gloucester County.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the men were last seen departing Nixon's Fishery on the Perrin River in Hayes at around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

They were reported as missing at 11:22 Saturday morning after they failed to return from their trip or check in with anyone.

On Saturday afternoon, the fishermen's boat was discovered submerged, and the body of one of the fishermen was found a short time later. The search continues for the second boater.

The Coast Guard currently has a small boat, as well as a helicopter from Elizabeth City helping in the search. Also participating are two boats from VMRC and two boats from the Gloucester County Fire Department. Divers have also been brought in to assist in the search.

