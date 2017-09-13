Boy collecting school supplies for hurricane victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- A seven-year-old boy is gathering school supplies in hopes of helping children effected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Kaleb Kumm said after seeing the impacts on the news, he realized there were kids who lost everything in the floodings.

He talked to his mother, Tiffany Kumm, about collecting school supplies to send to Florida and Houston.

"It didn't really surprise me that he wanted to do something like this. He's always really sweet," said Tiffany.

She said they're collecting supplies, as well as money donations.

The supplies will be taken down to Florida by a relative and donated. The money donations will go to Houston to different classrooms that need help.

If you'd like to donate, you can message Tiffany here.

