Boy seriously injured while playing with fire outside Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- An 11-year-old boy is in the hospital after he suffered burns to about 40% of his body while playing with fire.

Someone called Norfolk Police around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, after they heard an explosion near Lens Avenue and Pershing Avenue.

When the Norfolk Police Department and the Norfolk Fire Department arrived to the home located on the 3300 block of Lens Avenue, they found the boy covered in burns.

According to Daniel Hudson with Norfolk Police Department, the investigation revealed that the boy was playing with fire outside when he attempted to add gas, which exploded the gas can in his arms.

The child was at home with two other siblings, who were inside, at the time.

This incident has been classified as an accidental injury, and no charges have been filed by police. However, this incident is also being investigated by Norfolk Fire Marshal’s office and Child Protective Services.

The boy is expected to survive from his injuries. He is getting treatment at the trauma burn unit at CHKD.

