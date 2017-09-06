Bra-Ha-Ha award show coming to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Calling all bra designers: the Bra-Ha-Ha Awards Show and Auction will take place on October 1st.

Whether you’re a veteran, past winner, or brand new to the event, it is time to register.

All of the money raised through the Bra-Ha-Ha stays right here in Hampton Roads, so it’s time to get creative and have some fun for a great cause!

The bras will be on display October 2nd through 8th, and we can’t wait to see your design representing your business or organization!

The Bra-Ha-Ha is presented by the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation, and 13News Now is a proud sponsor. Our very own Ashley Smith will emcee the event, as well as serve as a judge. The show will be Sunday, October 1st, 2017 from 7 to 9 p.m. at MacArthur Center's center court.

Bra registration closes September 17, and each entry requires a non-refundable $25 registration fee. To be involved in this "uplifting" event and to learn more, click HERE.

© 2017 WVEC-TV