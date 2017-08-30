Wedding nightmare: Dress shop's sudden closure leaves brides worried

House of Maya bridal shop

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Dozens of worried customers arrived to the House of Maya Bridal Shop storefront after it suddenly closed its doors last Friday.

“Not having a wedding dress is the worst news I could have possibly received,” said bride-to-be Jordan Hudson. “And not knowing what’s going to happen.”

Multiple customers said the business has not communicated with them about how to properly obtain their dresses.

Adam Altman said his fiancée and her best friend, who both paid for their dresses in full, are worried they won’t get them in time for their weddings.

“They are both very concerned and kind of freaking out right now because they don’t know what’s going on with their dresses,” said Altman.

A sign was posted on the front doors stating that the store is going through a change of ownership. The note encouraged customers to call a phone number in order to get their dresses. Part of the sign stated:

“House of Maya Bridal is presently in the process of a change in ownership. Your patience during this time is appreciated. While the store will be operating on limited hours and special appointments only, the priority is to reach out and communicate with customers who are waiting on orders, are currently in the alterations process, or have merchandise to pick up, so their needs are met expeditiously.”

The sign also listed a phone number that would provide instructions on how to pick up orders.

“The phone number that’s posted is a machine,” said Altman. “You can’t talk to anybody.”

Bridal shop owner Maya Holihan turned over her bridal business to Old Point National Bank Friday, according to bank spokesperson Erin Black.

13News Now obtained court documents that showed Holihan was more than $87,000 in debt.

Old Point National Bank released this statement to 13News Now:

Old Point is working with Ms. Holihan to ensure the safe delivery of each dress to its owner. The seamstresses are continuing to work on alternations and customers are being contacted as we speak. If ANYONE has questions or concerns about their dress orders, please contact: 757.759.1673 OR inquiries@houseofmayabridal.com

Employees at the store refused to comment on this story. 13News Now also called the phone number listed on the storefront sign but the voice mailbox was full.

