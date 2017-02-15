Burn ban goes into effect today

WVEC
NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Burn bans go into effect on Wednesday.

It's an effort to stomp out wildfires before they start in Virginia.

Starting February 15, open burning is permitted only between 4 p.m. and midnight. That ban will be expanded to a full 24-hours if weather conditions make it dangerous.

The ban remains in effect until April 30.

