Burn ban goes into effect today

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Burn bans go into effect on Wednesday.

It's an effort to stomp out wildfires before they start in Virginia.

Starting February 15, open burning is permitted only between 4 p.m. and midnight. That ban will be expanded to a full 24-hours if weather conditions make it dangerous.

The ban remains in effect until April 30.

The Commonwealth’s Burning Law goes into effect today. The law prohibits open burning between midnight and 4 p.m. daily thru April 30. https://t.co/sDQtpFPkGn — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) February 15, 2017

