Businesses, schools closed across Hampton Roads due to inclement weather

Staff , WVEC 8:38 AM. EST January 04, 2018

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Schools and businesses have closed Thursday as a result of the winter weather impacting Hampton Roads. 

Greenbrier Mall announced it would be closed Thursday. The website for the mall stated it would reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The DMV tweeted Thursday many of their offices were operating on a delay, or were closed. 

 

 

