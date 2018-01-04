Businesses, schools closed across Hampton Roads due to inclement weather

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS 2.jpg (Photo: WVEC)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Schools and businesses have closed Thursday as a result of the winter weather impacting Hampton Roads.

Greenbrier Mall announced it would be closed Thursday. The website for the mall stated it would reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday.

The DMV tweeted Thursday many of their offices were operating on a delay, or were closed.

Due to inclement weather, many #DMV offices are opening on a delay or, are closed today, January 4. Before visiting, please check our office locations page for the most up-to-date opening & closure info: https://t.co/VehwhonZY3 #winterwx #VirginiaDMV pic.twitter.com/rBhu87uTWh — VirginiaDMV (@VirginiaDMV) January 4, 2018

