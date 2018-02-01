California ice cream shop offers 'hot cheetos' ice cream

Hot Cheetos ice cream

ORANGE COUNTY, CA - Combing Hot Cheetos and ice cream is the latest idea from an innovative ice cream shop in Orange County.

Drill'd Ice Cream just opened a couple of weeks ago, and they are already making national headlines.

The ice cream shop offers vanilla ice cream blended with Hot Cheetos and dusted with Hot Cheetos powder, according to its Instagram account. The shop calls it "Hot as Hell".

The ice cream shop also offers creative mashups with cereals, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Cocoa Puffs.

Check out the full Instagram post below:

