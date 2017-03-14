Can you spell W-I-N-N-E-R? Grown-Up Spelling Bee coming to Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Why should kids have all the F-U-N? The Suffolk Education Foundation will be hosting their second annual Grown-Up Spelling Bee, Saturday, April 29.
The competition will begin at 2 p.m. at Nansemond River High School.
The team event will benefit the Suffolk Education Foundation, a nonprofit which helps enrich teaching and inspires learning in public schools around the city. The money raised
Each team will be limited to three adults. They will work as a team to spell words and compete for the ultimate title "Best Spellers in Suffolk."
If a team is eliminated, they may can still participate by buying a "spell check" or "stinging" another team by passing on a hard word.
Creativity is encouraged! Teams are invited to wear costumes. At the end, the audience will vote on the best team costume.
Registration does include a fee:
-
Honey Bee -$750
- Includes 3-person team, 3 tickets to pre-event luncheon, 3 free guest passes, full-page ad in event program, corporate logo displayed on all advertising and event materials.
-
Busy Bee -$500
- Includes 3-person team, 2 tickets to pre-event luncheon, 2 free guest passes, and company name on advertising and event materials.
-
Worker Bee - $250
- Spelling Bee team ONLY.
Teams must register for the event by April 10.
Various levels of sponsorship are available.
If you have any questions, contact Trisha James at (757) 295-7187 or strivinghard0382@gmail.com.
If you would like to learn more, or register a team for competition, visit the Suffolk Public Schools website here.
