Canonball Run-style race promises 1,300 miles of Texas weirdness

SAN ANTONIO - Stewart Wedge reaches his hand through the crudely sawn-off top of a Buick SUV, fiddling with a blow-up Tyrannosaurus Rex lovingly buckled into the seatbelt in the back seat.

The outside of the car is smeared in spray-painted green, yellow, and red, a homemade replica of the famous SUV’s from Jurassic Park.

“This is Rexy,” Wedge said, picking up the T-Rex. “She’s our navigator.”

For the past few days, Wedge has been turning heads driving around San Antonio in the bizarre vehicle, taking Rexy with him everywhere he goes. But for what he’s about to do, the car is completely and utterly normal.

“Honestly, we were looking for a good hearse to do Ghostbusters,” Wedge said. “But you just can’t find a used one around here.”

Wedge and one other teammate are about to take their car on a 19-hour, 1,300-mile road trip from Austin to Las Vegas. They, along with 70 mostly-Texan competitors will be taking part in a Cannonball Run-style “race” between the two locations.

As for whether his Jurassic Park mobile will make it, that’s anyone’s guess.

It isn’t a very nice car.

“Every team has to buy a car that costs less than $2,000, and then decorate it and be in costume the whole time,” Wedge said.

The “race,” called Fool’s Roll, has actually been a mainstay in the region for seven years, although most have never heard of it. It’s the brainchild of Austinite and real-estate developer Cord Shiflet.

He said the idea started as a fun road trip with friends and expanded quickly from there.

“If you think this is a serious race, you’re in the wrong place,” Shiflet said.

Shiflet, who has competed dressed as everything from a Saudi “sheik” to a middle-aged woman, said his biggest fear is that the Fool’s Roll will become too competitive and cease to be dumb.

That’s why he challenges competitors every year with random tasks, like taking a picture with bluebonnets. He said it’s designed to prevent people from pushing their cars too hard and to remind them of the biggest rule of the race.

“If you get a ticket, you’re out,” Shiflet said. “I don’t support people breaking the law.”

So why drive the speed limit for 19 hours? Wedge said the real payoff is at the end.

“Once you get to Vegas you have to sell your car, take the proceeds you get and put it on one hand of blackjack, craps, and roulette,” Wedge said.

That, and the winner of the “race” actually gets $10,000. Although many don’t bother to find that out.

“I think there’s some money involved,” Wedge said. “I haven’t looked into that.”

Wedge said his goal, and that of many other Texans in the event is to have fun and be weird doing it. After all, he said it’s just about the dumbest event anyone has ever had the privilege of entering.

“I’ve written this off in my head just as a place in history.”

