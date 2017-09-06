Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel restaurant and shop set to close

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) --- If you've driven on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel then you've probably seen it, or at least passed by the unique restaurant and shop known as the Chesapeake Grill and Virginia Originals.

It’s the only place you can grab a hot sandwich or a souvenir three miles offshore in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay.

“Seen a lot of people coming through,” said Chesapeake Grill Chef Scott Pyles. “Best view in Virginia Beach.”

But by the end of the month that view, the burgers and crab cakes, and the souvenirs will all be gone.

“We have to be out of the building by October 1st,” said Pyles.

Construction of a new southbound tube means that the longtime restaurant and souvenir shop has to close.

The bridge tunnel first opened in 1964, and two years later later Kathy and Larry Grube would drive over it for the first time.

“I was a high school senior,” said Kathy.

They're getting ready to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. So they stopped into the shop to buy a t-shirt to remember their second trip on the bridge and their final trip to the Virginia Originals.

“We didn’t know that,” said Kathy. “It was a shock to us.”

