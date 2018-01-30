Chesapeake car crash survivor searches for good Samaritan

CHESAPEAKE Va. (WVEC) -- A Chesapeake woman is looking for the hero who helped her after a car crash.

Jessica Logsdon said she and her best friend were on North Battlefield Boulevard, in Chesapeake around 10:40 last Friday.

She said that’s when a drunk driver crossed the median and hit their car.

“I was terrified," said Jessica.

After that she scrambled to find a cell phone and call her mom, Lena Longsdon.

"I mean she was screaming through the phone and crying hysterically," said Lena.

That’s when a good Samaritan came to Jessica’s door.

Chesapeake Police said they later arrested the drunk driver who hit Longsdon and her friend.

She tells 13News Now she is grateful a good Samaritan came to the rescue in the panicked moments after the accident.

The complete stranger asked Jessica “can I do anything?” and proceeded to help. Jessica said the woman told her to turn off the car, that had smoke coming out of it.

Then, the women pried open the door.

Jessica said, "she was like the incredible hulk, and basically opened the door."

The woman then unbuckled Jessica's seatbelt and left.

"She's still screaming, still panicking, " Lena said. "There's no one there. This woman who helped her's not there."

"I was like okay, maybe it was an angel," said Jessica.

Now the Logsdon family wants to find this mystery hero who helped her.

"I just want to meet you, and thank you and give you a giant hug because if it wasn't for you I don't think I would've gotten out of the car," said Jessica.

"I would like to say thank you too. I mean, she was there for my daughter when she needed her," said Lena.

Chesapeake police said they arrested the women who hit Jessica and her friend, and she is now charged with a DUI.

