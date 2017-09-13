Chesapeake deputies eyeing 11th straight plane pull championship

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --- Deputies with the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office are pulling a 50,000 pound fire truck with their bare hands.

Believe it or not, this is just a warm up for the team of 25 men.

Because on September 23rd they hope to bring home their 11th consecutive victory in the annual Dulles Day Plane Pull.

The event brings more than 100 teams to Washington D.C. every year to pull a 260,000 pound plane to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Deputy Freddie Parks has been competing for the last eight years.

“[My daughter] has Down Syndrome,” said Parks. “She’s my number one fan, no matter what she’s there.”

The deputies met at Fire Station 5 Wednesday to practice for the big event by pulling a ladder truck.

“We have our own rhythm and technique,” said Lieutenant Chris Pascal, a ten-time champion with the team.

They won’t give away their secret to success, but they will say muscle and weight has a lot to do with it.

The average weight of the team is about 300 lbs.

“Our top weight is 469 lbs,” said Pascal.

In just ten days they will have another shot to continue their decade of dominance.

