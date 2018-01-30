Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Gala happening this weekend

(Photo: Chesapeake Regional Healthcare)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- It's almost time for the Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Gala.

The 'Wild, Wild West' themed event is happening on Saturday, February 3 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Chesapeake Conference Center.

The money raised at the event will go to support the Telestroke Program at Chesapeake Regional.

“Chesapeake Regional is a certified primary stroke center. Funds raised with this year’s gala will help the hospital offer even more comprehensive and patient-centered services to the people in and around Chesapeake,” said John Maddux, 2018 gala co-chair.

