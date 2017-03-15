Chesapeake sculptor protects environment with art

Sculptor Christine Harris holds a piece of her hand made "eco-art"

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) --- For Christine Harris, each creation starts with a dream.

“I get this great idea,” Harris said. “So of course I have to start making it immediately.”

Rich color and expressive eyes are signature parts of her handmade sculptures, but it’s Harris’ love of nature that gives each piece its purpose.

“I really like to show that we are all connected,” said Harris.

Harris is an ecological artist, or eco-artist.

Her goal is to connect people to the environment through her art.

It’s her silent protest against ecological threats that we face every day.

“This is my expression about what I really care about,” said Harris.

Most of her sculptures combine human elements, typically a face, with something from nature.

“You see a lot of vines and flowers,” Harris said, referring to the sculptures made of polymer clay and resin.

She also hand paints each piece using acrylic paint.

One of her sculptures, known as Killer Bee, is intended to make people think about how important the insect is to the environment.

A dwindling bee population is one of the biggest motivators behind her art.

Harris also believes her passion project is a less polarizing way of rallying the public to make changes.

“Making people angry never works,” said Harris. “So I think it’s better to invite people to join you rather than push them away by being angry.”

Harris’ work is currently on display at the Lemon Tree Gallery and Studio in Cape Charles.

The exhibit runs until the end of May.

