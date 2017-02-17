Chesapeake students taken to hospital after school bus fills with smoke

System.Xml.XmlNode[] (Photo: (AP Images))

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Two students were taken to the hospital after a heat pump on board a school bus malfunctioned, causing the bus to fill with smoke.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. while the students were on their way to Butts Road Intermediate School.

Students were evacuated from the bus as it started filling with smoke. Two students had to be evaluated at the hospital.

The other students were picked up by another bus and taken to school.

