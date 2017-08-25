WVEC
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson continues recovery after surgery

An update on 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson, who is recovering after surgery on his tongue.

Staff , WVEC 12:41 PM. EDT August 25, 2017

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- 13News Now Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lawson is continuing his recovery, following surgery earlier this month on his tongue.

He tells us he is doing well and wants to thank everyone for the cards, letters and words of support on social media. 

In a Facebook update, Jeff says that based on preliminary results, the spots removed from his tongue were either pre-cancerous or Stage 0.

We hope to have you back with us soon, Jeff!

