Chincoteague businesses, vehicles targeted in burglaries

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (Delmarva Now) -- Several local businesses in Chincoteague's downtown corridor were burglarized over the weekend, according to Chincoteague Chief of Police Randy Mills.

The break-ins occurred on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 28 and an investigation conducted by the department led to the arrest of Dylan Tyler Lambertson and Amanda Lynn Bare of Chincoteague by Sgt. Thomas B. Hickman.

Additionally, that same evening several vehicles were broken into on Main Street and Ocean Boulevard. An investigation conducted by Cpl. Thomas J. Adams also led to the arrest of Lambertson.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

