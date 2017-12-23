Christmas decoration feud catching attention in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) --- A decoration contest in Hampton's Elizabeth Lake Estates neighborhood is all it took to transform the neighborhood into a Christmas spectacle.

Matthew Vogel and his wife said they thought their family could win the contest, until they saw their neighbors yard with an army of holiday penguin displays.

"That just kind of spun me up a little bit," said Matthew Vogel.

So, Vogel began to collect and display an assortment of inflatable Santa's.

He added Santa’s that were small and even 26 feet tall, and most of them were set up in military fashion as a friendly gesture to his neighbor.

This military pilot said, "first off it's about my family, and I call them my light engineers."

His family helped set up the displays and 10,000 lights.

Almost one month, and 365 penguins later, the Griswold like battle ended with the Vogel’s winning the Whimsical award sign for their front yard.

Cam Vogel said, "it's been fun because everybody in our family has been part of it." That includes their two little girls, who loved every minute of it.

Their family Facebook posts now have thousands of views documenting the Santa decorations versus the penguins.

"It has totally raised the holiday spirit for us and hopefully for other people that have watched it too," said Matthew's wife, Cam Vogel.

The family said at the end of the day, it's all about creating a Vogel family Christmas, that the whole neighborhood can enjoy.

