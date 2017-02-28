City council removes three PRHA commissioners

The Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- Portsmouth City Council voted 6-1 to remove three Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority commissioners.

Council held a hearing for Commissioners Flossie Bridgeford, Joe Fleming, and Danielle Jones at City Hall Tuesday night.

"There's a problem. It's not because they're winning awards. There have been problems and it just continued and continued," said Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas.

Bridgeford and Fleming came to plead their case in front of the council, but Fleming didn't show.

The only person who voted against was Councilman Mark Whitaker. He was vocal from the beginning of the meeting about disagreeing, questioning the council's procedure in the hearings.



His questions, and what he felt was a lack of an answer, led to tense moments moments before the hearings.

Despite his opposition, council will move forward with finding new commissioners for the PRHA.

"What we'll do is me and the Vice Mayor will meet, we'll go over the applications and we'll make recommendations to the full council," said Councilman Bill Moody, who voted to removed the commissioners.

Mayor John Rowe, and other council members, look at this as a fresh start for the PRHA.

"We need to make sure we have a board that can get the job done," said Mayor Rowe.

He said it won't be long until new board members are picked out.

"We need to go in a different direction with the housing authority. It was giving HUD concerns," he said.

Councilman Moody and Mayor Rowe say it's very likely new board members could be picked out as soon as the next council meeting.



Two other board members, Teresa Gunn and Joseph Haskell, put in their resignations last week.



