City of Norfolk holding job fair

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- City of Norfolk hopes to fill dozens of open positions through a job fair.

The city is looking for mechanics, lifeguards, engineers, tree trimmers and more.

A job fair has been scheduled for the Public Works, Utilities, Recreation, Park & Open space departments.

The job fair will happen between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at the Scope Exhibition Hall.

