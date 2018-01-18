WVEC
CNU police investigate report of sexual assault

Staff , WVEC 3:35 PM. EST January 18, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- Police at Christopher Newport University were investigating a possible sexual assault that took place outside a campus building Tuesday night.

According to the college's online Criminal and Fire Incident Information Log, the attack took place outside Gosnold Hall at 11:04 p.m.

Gosnold Hall is houses CNU's Office of Admission, Financial Aid, the Registrar's Office, and the Business Office.

Police received the report about the assault at 11:32 p.m.

13News Now reached out to Christopher Newport University to see if any further information was available. 

