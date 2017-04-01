Coast Guard assisting in search for two missing fishermen in Gloucester

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

HAYES, Va. (WVEC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching for two men who were last seen Friday evening as they left on a fishing trip in Gloucester County.

According to a Coast Guard spokesperson, the men were last seen departing Nixon's Fishery on the Perrin River in Hayes at around 7:25 p.m. Friday.

They were reported as missing at 11:22 Saturday morning after they failed to return from their trip or check in with anyone.

The Coast Guard currently has a small boat, as well as a helicopter from Elizabeth City helping in the search. Also participating are two boats from VMRC and two boats from the Gloucester County Fire Department.

