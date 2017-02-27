Coast Guard rescues 2 aboard sinking boat

13NewsNow.com (Photo: 13News Now)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard says crews rescued two people aboard a sinking boat.

It happened Sunday afternoon near the third island at the bridge and tunnel near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Station Little Creek received notification that a 23-foot boat struck an underwater rock and was taking on water. A crew already in the area training was diverted and a second crew launched.

Officials say both crews transferred pumps to the vessel, then escorted the boat to Lynnhaven Marine Boatel in Virginia Beach.

