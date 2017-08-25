Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat near HRBT

File photo of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel (Photo: Tom Saunders, VDOT)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is safe after being rescued from his sinking boat near the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel.

The man's wife contacted the Coast Guard at about midnight Friday, saying her husband called her to say his boat's battery had died, his cell phone was dying, and his boat was taking on water.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Portsmouth to assist. The crew found the man, who was maintaining the water using a hand pump, but his boat was adrift.

The Coast Guard brought the man on board and was able to tow the disabled vessel to Willoughby boat ramp.

No injuries or pollution were reported.

"Because the individual told his wife where he was going to be, filed a float plan, our crews were able to quickly locate and assist the man by narrowing the search area,” Petty Officer First Class, Rachel Davis said in a news release.

