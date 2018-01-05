Coast Guard suspends search for missing duck hunters in James City County

(Photo: Ohotnik)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WVEC) -- The United States Coast Guard (USCG) suspended its search for two duck hunters who did not return from a hunting trip.

Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said the Coast Guard said the search for the hunters ended at noon on Friday.

USCG became involved in the search after someone contacted it at 1 p.m. Thursday.

The hunters, who left the Jamestown Yacht Basin around 7 p.m. Wednesday on a 16-foot jon boat, were overdue. They left the basin, heading across the James River towards their duck blind on Gray's Creek.

After the hunters did not return from the trip, the James City County Sheriff's Office searched for them using boats and helicopters. The search covered the Black River, Kings Mill Creek, and Passmore Creek. The crews found no sign of the hunters.

A Virginia State Police helicopter crew spotted an overturned boat matching the description of the hunters' boat around 4:40 p.m. Thursday on the northwest part of Hog Island.

Zilnicki told 13News Now Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads sent a helicopter from Coast Guard Airs Station Elizabeth City to help with the search Thursday. The crew conducted a search for two hours, ending it at 9 p.m. with no success.

Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish arrived in the area at 1:30 a.m. Friday and searched for the hunters throughout the overnight hours with no results.

Late Friday morning, a 45-foot response boat-medium from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth on scene.

Zilnicki said unless there are developments in the situation or new information is received the Coast Guard's efforts are concluded.

