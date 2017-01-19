Coast Guardsman dies while attending training in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. (WVEC) -- A Coast Guardsman died Monday at Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown.

The Astoria, Oregon-based man, Lt. j.g. Devin J. Hepner, 34, of Logan, Utah, was found unresponsive in his barracks room Monday morning. He was taken to Mary Immaculate Hospital where he later died.

According to the Coast Guard, Hepner was serving at Coast Guard Sector Columbia River/Marine Safety Unit Portland in Astoria, Oregon, and was attending the Investigating Officer Course in Yorktown.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” said Capt. Jay Vann, commanding officer of Training Center Yorktown. “We only got to know Devin a short time, but his passing will be felt by many." "We thank him for his dedicated service; our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time," said Vann.

There is no word on the cause of Hepner's death.

(© 2017 WVEC)