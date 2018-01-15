Coastal town investigates police department, chief on leave

(Photo: Cape Carteret Police Department Website)

CAPE CARTERET, N.C. (AP) - A small town on North Carolina's coast is putting its police chief on leave without saying why.



Multiple media organizations reported that Cape Carteret sent notice late Friday that Police Chief Anthony Rivera was on paid administrative leave effectively immediately during an internal investigation of the department.



Officials of the Carteret County town of about 2,000 offered no further information.



Rivera has for the past four years headed the department he joined in 1999.



Cape Carteret is located on Bogue Sound between the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base that a Marine landing strip known as Bogue Field.



