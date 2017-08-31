(Photo: Her, Chenue)

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- Some Old Dominion University students were angered by a Donald Trump cardboard cutout on campus earlier this week.

The cut out was covered in "comments" about the president, ranging from calling him a "liar" and a "racist", to more vulgar terms.

ODU issued the following statement:

"It is our understanding that a student group had an activity that involved posting comments about President Trump this week and has since decided to stop the activity and focus on policy issues. While as a state institution of higher education, Old Dominion cannot restrict free speech, we foster a climate that encourages civility and respect, which will be part of our CommUNITY Forum scheduled for September 7."

A student who spoke with 13News Now posted a picture of the cut out on Facebook.

She said she it was upsetting and inappropriate to see it in the Webb Center. Others on campus agreed.

"It should've been taken down immediately before anybody got a hold of it," said sophomore Stephen Davis.

However, there were others who said it's free speech and it encouraged conversation.

"Universities are a place for being open about ideas and have these kinds of discussions. There are a lot of uncomfortable conversations we have in class, on campus and as a community," said Joshua Bolton, a junior.

