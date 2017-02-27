Concerned citizen thwarts burglary of Hampton restaurant

(Photo: Hampton Police Department)

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in jail after an early morning robbery was thwarted by a concerned citizen.

Police arrived at Kim's Chinese Restaurant in the 500 block of LaSalle just after 3:30 a.m. on February 27.

Officers found Warner Henry Griffin, 53, inside the business.

Investigation revealed that Griffin broke a window to get inside the restaurant. A concerned citizen called 911 about the suspicious activity.

Griffin was arrested and remains at Hampton City Jail. He faces charges for Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny.

