Concerned citizen thwarts burglary of Hampton restaurant

Staff , WVEC 2:14 PM. EST February 27, 2017

HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) -- A man is in jail after an early morning robbery was thwarted by a concerned citizen. 

Police arrived at Kim's Chinese Restaurant in the 500 block of LaSalle just after 3:30 a.m. on February 27. 

Officers found Warner Henry Griffin, 53, inside the business.

Investigation revealed that Griffin broke a window to get inside the restaurant. A concerned citizen called 911 about the suspicious activity.

Griffin was arrested and remains at Hampton City Jail. He faces charges for Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny. 

 

